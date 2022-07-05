Bangladesh sends aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

In this context, the government of Bangladesh decided to send a significant amount of dry food (biscuits, noodles, powdered milk), blankets, tents and humanitarian aid to the government of Afghanistan, according to the release.
Following the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the relief materials are being sent with the active participation and cooperation of the armed forces under the overall supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The assistance is a manifestation of the PM’s commitment to the collective prosperity of South Asia and its people, the Ministry said.