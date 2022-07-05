Bangladesh sends aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

Bangladesh has sent humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, where a strong earthquake claimed over 1,000 lives last month.

A C130-J aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force took off with emergency relief materials, including medicines, blankets, dry food and tents, on Tuesday and will hand them over to the Afghan government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a release.

The powerful earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan on 22 June, killing over a thousand people and injuring more than 2,000 others. The quake flattened hundreds of homes, triggering food, water, housing and medicine crisis.