Bangladesh

Bangladesh sends aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

UNB
Dhaka
Bangladesh sends aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan
Bangladesh sends aid to earthquake-hit AfghanistanUNB

Bangladesh has sent humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, where a strong earthquake claimed over 1,000 lives last month.

A C130-J aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force took off with emergency relief materials, including medicines, blankets, dry food and tents, on Tuesday and will hand them over to the Afghan government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a release.

The powerful earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan on 22 June, killing over a thousand people and injuring more than 2,000 others. The quake flattened hundreds of homes, triggering food, water, housing and medicine crisis.

In this context, the government of Bangladesh decided to send a significant amount of dry food (biscuits, noodles, powdered milk), blankets, tents and humanitarian aid to the government of Afghanistan, according to the release.

Following the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the relief materials are being sent with the active participation and cooperation of the armed forces under the overall supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The assistance is a manifestation of the PM’s commitment to the collective prosperity of South Asia and its people, the Ministry said.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment