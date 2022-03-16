Bangladesh to emphasise withdrawal of US sanctions

The 8th Partnership Dialogue of Bangladesh and The US is going to be held in Dhaka at the backdrop of US sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on allegation of violation of human rights and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Bangladesh will put emphasis on strengthening political relations and withdrawal of sanctions on the RAB and several of its former and current officials. On the other hand, the US will put emphasis on signing a defence security agreement and on understanding the Indo-Pacific Strategy, said the diplomatic sources in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will lead their respective sides in the dialogue, to be held on 20 March after two years’ hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic.