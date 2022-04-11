Bangladesh to export onions in 2-3 years: Agricultural Minister

The minister said, earlier the workers could buy 2-3 KG of rice with a day’s earnings but now they can buy 10 kg of rice.
“Due to Covid-19 and Russia, Ukraine war the prices of food products saw a record hike across the globe. We acknowledge that people are struggling as prices of some essential commodities have also increased in the country affected by the global situation. But there is no food crisis in the country and people are not starving,” said Abdur Razzaque.
But some economists, civil society and BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir have been objecting that the country’s economy is dipping and people are dying of hunger as if there is a famine going on, said the minister
The minister said the soil in Bhola is fertile and scientists here have invented new varieties of several crops including paddy, onion, potato, eggplant, mango, and litchi.
“The farmers will benefit if these crops can be grown successfully as the yield of these varieties is high. Revolutionary change will come in agriculture as agricultural production in the country will increase, as well as will not need to import from abroad”, he added.