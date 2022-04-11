Bangladesh to export onions in 2-3 years: Agricultural Minister

Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Sunday said, Bangladesh can start exporting onion in two or three years by producing the BARI-4 onions which is a high yield variety the country, UNB reports.

The minister made the remarks while visiting the cultivation and possibility of this variety at Char Mansha village in Bhola sadar upazila.

“We need to import 800,000 to 1 million tons of onions from abroad every year. India puts a bar on exporting onions to us which increases the price in the local market. By distributing the BARI-4 variety not only we will become self-sufficient in onion production and also will be able to export it,” said the minister.