Bangladesh to get 200,000 AstraZeneca shots from Romania as gift

The foreign minister also sought support from Romania on GSP facilities in the European market.
The two foreign ministers took stock of the various aspects of bilateral ties and discussed important regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.
This is his first official visit to Bucharest at the invitation of the Romanian foreign minister and also the maiden visit at the foreign minister-level since the independence of Bangladesh.
During the talks, Momen reiterated the strong admiration of Bangladeshis for the southeastern European country due to the valued support and contribution received from the Romanians during the Liberation War in 1971.
Both the foreign ministers expressed deep satisfaction over the current progress of engagements between the two friendly countries.
They consented to extend cooperation in the areas of education and culture.
The possibilities of sending skilled and unskilled workers from Bangladesh to Romania were also discussed.
Rohingya crisis
Momen apprised Bogdan of the latest developments and the measures taken by the Bangladesh government for the rehabilitation of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals and sought the active cooperation of Romania and the international community to ensure the repatriation of these people to their homeland in Rakhine province.
Bogdan praised the steps taken by Bangladesh towards the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals and assured possible assistance of Romania in this regard.
The ministers also exchanged opinions and experiences on cooperation in different international and regional fora between Bangladesh and Romania.
They discussed and exchanged views on the current important global as well as regional issues.
Bogdan thanked Bangladesh for its robust cooperation in different International organisations.
Momen invited his counterpart to visit Bangladesh along with a business delegation.
The Romanian foreign minister happily accepted the invitation.
After the meeting, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on “Foreign Office Consultation” between the two ministries was signed by them.
At the end of the bilateral official talks, both the ministers took part in a joint press conference.
Education
Momen visited the University of Polythcnica of Bucharest (UPB), the largest technical university in East Europe.
During his meeting with the rector, they discussed various aspects of cooperation in the field of education between the two countries.
In presence of Momen, an MoU between the Bangladesh Embassy in Romania and the UPB was signed on “Promotion of the UPB Excellence Scholarship Programme.”
The rector of the university and the Bangladesh ambassador inked the agreement.
This MoU will create opportunities for Bangladeshi students to pursue higher study in the technical field in the UPB with scholarships.
The rector of the university announced for Bangladeshi students four scholarships that will be increased in the coming years.
Foreign minister Momen invited the rector to visit Bangladesh to attend the Peace Conference to be held in Dhaka during 4-6 December.