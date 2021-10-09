Bangladesh to get 200,000 AstraZeneca shots from Romania as gift

The foreign minister also sought support from Romania on GSP facilities in the European market.

The two foreign ministers took stock of the various aspects of bilateral ties and discussed important regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

This is his first official visit to Bucharest at the invitation of the Romanian foreign minister and also the maiden visit at the foreign minister-level since the independence of Bangladesh.

During the talks, Momen reiterated the strong admiration of Bangladeshis for the southeastern European country due to the valued support and contribution received from the Romanians during the Liberation War in 1971.

Both the foreign ministers expressed deep satisfaction over the current progress of engagements between the two friendly countries.

They consented to extend cooperation in the areas of education and culture.