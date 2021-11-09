Bangladesh to get 5m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Saudi Arabia, Poland

Advertisement
"Our Ambassador in Riyadh has informed me that 1499,270 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will come from the King Salman Relief Fund," he said in a message from Paris, France on Tuesday.
The vaccine doses will arrive in Dhaka by the next two to three days, Momen said.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, he said, Poland will provide 3.3 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses free of cost to Bangladesh. These are being shipped, Momen said.
Poland donated these vaccine doses through the European Union (EU).