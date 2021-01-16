Bangladesh to get vaccines quickly: Doraiswami

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami on Saturday reiterated that Bangladesh will receive its supply of the coronavirus vaccine from an Indian manufacturer "quickly and urgently" as per previous assurances, reports UNB.



"....Bangladesh is our priority, you already have that assurance. We'll communicate with your government first. That's being done," he told reporters after attending a function in the city.



Reiterating the highest priority India attaches to Bangladesh under India's Neighbourhood First Policy, prime minister Narendra Modi, during a Summit meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 17 December last year, assured that vaccines would be made available to Bangladesh as and when produced in India.



On Saturday India launched its own vaccination programme, which aims to vaccinate more than 1.3 billion people against COVID-19, reports BBC.



