Bangladesh to receive 2m doses as gift from India Wednesday

India is set to deliver 2 million doses of vaccine to Bangladesh as gift, officials have said.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) director general Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam on Monday said India in a letter said they would give some 2 million doses of vaccine to Bangladesh as gift.
He said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India is supposed to arrive in Bangladesh on 20 January.
Earlier, at the 'Meet the Press' at Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Monday, health minister Zahid Maleque said Bangladesh will receive the first consignment of Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on 25-26 January, reports UNB.