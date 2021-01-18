COVID-19 vaccine

Bangladesh to receive 2m doses as gift from India Wednesday

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

India is set to deliver 2 million doses of vaccine to Bangladesh as gift, officials have said.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) director general Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam on Monday said India in a letter said they would give some 2 million doses of vaccine to Bangladesh as gift.

Advertisement

He said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India is supposed to arrive in Bangladesh on 20 January.

Earlier, at the 'Meet the Press' at Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Monday, health minister Zahid Maleque said Bangladesh will receive the first consignment of Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on 25-26 January, reports UNB.

More News

Bangladesh, Myanmar, China tripartite talks Tuesday

Bangladesh, Myanmar, China tripartite talks Tuesday

Two Int'l organisations demand justice for Lakingme

Two Int'l organisations demand justice for Lakingme

Ex-minister Inu infected with coronavirus

Ex-minister Inu infected with coronavirus

Play constructive role to ensure rule of law: President to oppositions

Play constructive role to ensure rule of law: President to oppositions