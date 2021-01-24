Bangladesh to receive 5m doses from India Monday: Health minister

'Won't force anyone to get COVID vaccine'



Maleque said the government will not force anyone to receive the vaccine.



"We'll provide vaccines to those who'll seek it voluntarily. The nurses who'll be vaccinated at Kurmitola are coming forward on their own," the minister said.



People working on the front line will be vaccinated first as per the WHO guideline. Journalists will get the vaccine in due time as they work with risk.



He had earlier said that the elderly people will get priority in this regard as the death percentage of them was high in the country. People below the age of 18 will not get the vaccine.



Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, had recently suggested the prime minister to receive the jab to build confidence among the people. Minister Maleque said the government would vaccinate the front liners first.

Earlier on Thursday, India provided 2 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as 'gift' to Bangladesh. Minister Maleque had said the government is in talks with Russia, China and others for collecting more vaccine.

Zahid Maleque further said 4200 people have been trained for the vaccination drive.

