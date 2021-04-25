Bangladesh to shut border with India from Monday

The government has announced to close the communication by road with India for two weeks, starting from Monday, as the coronavirus situation in the neighbouring country has deteriorated drastically.
Earlier, the country suspended the flights operations with India in a bid to prevent virus transmission.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told Prothom Alo that the decision has taken due to the massive spike of Covid-19 infections in India.
The minister said the goods-laden transports from India, however, will be out of the purview of this order.
Around one million people have been infected with Covid-19 in the last three days in India.
Indian government is struggling to manage oxygen supplies for Covid infected patients.