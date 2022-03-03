'Bangladesh to try alternative channels to trade with sanctions-hit Russia'

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that Bangladesh will pursue alternative channels like currency swap to overcome any problem in trading with Russia, hit by US-led sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

"We don't think, the war will be long. If so, we will then think of alternative arrangements", he told reporters after the two consecutive meetings of cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) and cabinet committee on public purchase (CCPP) on Thursday.