The instruments were signed following a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and UAE vice-president and prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, at Dubai Exhibition Centre on Tuesday (local time).

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen briefed reporters after the meeting. The signed MoUs were exchanged between the two sides in presence of the two leaders.

Bangladesh and UAE foreign ministers signed the MoU on cooperation in higher education and scientific research on behalf of their respective sides, while foreign secretaries of the two countries inked the MoU for cooperation between the foreign services academies.