Bangladesh-US keen to strengthen bilateral relations

Both Bangladesh and the United States (US) differ on several issues but the bilateral relations were so far good over the past 50 years.

Now, the top leaderships of both countries want the Dhaka-Washington bilateral ties to be considered as role model to others in the next 50 years.

Last week, the US signalled on strengthening bilateral ties during the talks with Bangladesh at various levels. Bangladesh is also interested to fortify this ties and such message has been sent to the US.

During a visit to the US, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen held at the bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on 4 April and the 8th Bangladesh-US Security Dialogue was held on 6 April.