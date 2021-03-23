Bangladesh wants enhanced connectivity with Bhutan: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Bangladesh wants enhanced connectivity with Bhutan through air, for both countries to reap economic benefits mutually.
Momen met visiting Bhutanese prime minister Lotay Tshering at his hotel's presidential suite and discussed the issues.
Referring to prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the foreign minister said the entire region has a huge potential for development and the development is possible if the best utilisation of the potential is ensured. “The best utilisation can be made through connectivity and partnership.”
Asked whether any agreement will be signed, the foreign minister said the Bhutanese prime minister “purely” came to join his friends and the people of Bangladesh in the celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.
The Bhutanese prime minister considers Bangladesh as his second home where he embraced his dream of becoming a physician and learned the traits of saving lives.
This time, according to Bhutan’s Prime Minister’s Office, he is an emissary carrying special prayers of The King and love of the people of Bhutan.
Congratulating Bhutan for successful management of Covid-19, Momen said that although Bhutan is a small country, it is a big achievement to deal with this pandemic successfully.
The Bhutanese prime minister informed that it was because of the guidance and leadership of The King.
He also commended Bangladesh for handling the pandemic well despite the large size of its population.
Keeping the conversation purely on the special milestones of the country, the Bhutanese prime minister acknowledged that there could not be a bigger occasion than this in their lifetime to celebrate Bangladesh.
On Wednesday, Lotay Tshering is scheduled to meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), followed by bilateral talks.
The Bhutanese prime minister will pay a courtesy call on Bangladesh president Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban.
Later, in the afternoon, Lotay Tshering will join the celebration at National Parade Square as the guest of honour. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will receive him there.
This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the recognition of the independence of Bangladesh by Bhutan and the friendship between the two countries. On 6 December 1971, Bhutan and India became the first countries to recognise the independence of Bangladesh.