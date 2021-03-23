Bangladesh wants enhanced connectivity with Bhutan: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Bangladesh wants enhanced connectivity with Bhutan through air, for both countries to reap economic benefits mutually.

Momen met visiting Bhutanese prime minister Lotay Tshering at his hotel's presidential suite and discussed the issues.

Referring to prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the foreign minister said the entire region has a huge potential for development and the development is possible if the best utilisation of the potential is ensured. “The best utilisation can be made through connectivity and partnership.”

Asked whether any agreement will be signed, the foreign minister said the Bhutanese prime minister “purely” came to join his friends and the people of Bangladesh in the celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.