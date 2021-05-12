Bangladesh wants to know the reason behind China’s sudden statement

Diplomatic sources say that the Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar had visited Dhaka last year before the Quad virtual summit. He had clearly stated then that Bangladesh-India relations had a bright future in the connectivity centred on the Bay of Bengal. He also talked about including countries like Japan in this connectivity. And Japan said that the Matarbari project in Cox’s Bazar was part of IPS. Immediately after that, IPS and the Bay of Bengal connectivity issue featured prominently in an international conference held in Dhaka. Japan even highlighted the Bay of Bengal and IPS issues at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s centenary event in March. And so Beijing’s concern about the US, Japan, India and Australia’s shared stance on Quad and IPS was reflected in the remarks made by the Chinese defence minister during his Bangladesh visit in April and also by the recent remarks of the Chinese ambassador.

Bangladesh-China relations

Bangladesh has close cooperation with China in infrastructure development, defence and others areas. And several high level visits between the two countries over the past decade have added a new dimension to the relations. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has visited Beijing several times. Relations between the two countries reached a strategic level when the Chinese president Xi Jinping visited Bangladesh in 2016. During this visit, China made a commitment of about USD 20 billion (USD200 crore) for various development projects including railway lines along Padma bridge, construction of tunnel under the river Karnaphuli, communication infrastructure, ICT and more.

That meeting of the top leaders of Bangladesh and China in 2016 generated considerable curiousity on the global arena. And a fresh dimension was added to geopolitics when, immediately after the visit, China delivered the submarine purchased by Bangladesh. Indian defence minister at the time, Manohar Parikar, came to Dhaka soon after than with a draft defence deal between the two countries. The next year, in 2017, Bangladesh signed the defence deal with India. And from that year the US has been asking Bangladesh to join IPS.

Bangladesh’s former ambassador to China, Munshi Faiz Ahmed, speaking to Prothom Alo, said China was under pressure from the West because of its economic growth. And the West was also giving it no peace over the Hong Kong, Uighur, Taiwan and South China Sea issues. That is why China in recent times has been reacting quite strongly. In the past as it was expanding its economy, China had remained silent. It had advanced well then too. Overreacting could have a counter-productive effect.

This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir