Bangladeshi dragged into Myanmar to 'collect dues'

A 32-year-old man named Yusuf was dragged into Myanmar by the members of drug smuggling ring.
The smugglers took him away from the Fultali border in Naikhyangchhari in Bandarban on Monday afternoon to reportedly collect dues from a drug smuggler in the Fultali area.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officials on Tuesday said that Yusuf was grazing cattle at the border when he was picked up.
According to locals and public representatives, Yusuf went to graze cows near the border pillar No. 48 in Fultali area of Naikhyangchhari Sadar Union.
At that time, some people came from across the border and dragged him into Myanmar.
The miscreants held him captive and said he would not be released unless their dues are paid.
Naikhyangchhari sadar union parishad chairman Nurul Abshar said some people from across the border, both in Bangladesh and Myanmar, involved in the yaba trade.
There are transactions between them. It is heard that a dealer of Fultali owes TK 50,000 to some Myanmar smugglers.
For this, Yusuf has been taken away from the zero line. It has been reported that he will be released if the money is paid.
BGB Naikhyangchhari battalion commander lieutenant colonel Shah Abdul Aziz Ahmed said that innocent Yusuf is a farmer.
The locals on the other side of the border picked him up to collect the money and held him hostage somewhere in Myanmar.
Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) has no role in this.