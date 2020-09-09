Bangladeshi dragged into Myanmar to 'collect dues'

According to locals and public representatives, Yusuf went to graze cows near the border pillar No. 48 in Fultali area of ​​Naikhyangchhari Sadar Union.

At that time, some people came from across the border and dragged him into Myanmar.

The miscreants held him captive and said he would not be released unless their dues are paid.

Naikhyangchhari sadar union parishad chairman Nurul Abshar said some people from across the border, both in Bangladesh and Myanmar, involved in the yaba trade.

There are transactions between them. It is heard that a dealer of Fultali owes TK 50,000 to some Myanmar smugglers.