Bangladeshi foreign minister holds political meeting with Saudi counterpart

Diplomatic sources say the first political dialogue will focus on strengthening political ties between the two countries.
Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday evening. Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen welcomed Faisal bin Farhan at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Besides, issues like trade, increasing investment, cooperation in protecting the environment of Saudi Arabia, solving the Rohingya problem will also be discussed.
According to diplomatic sources of the two countries, the situation of Russia-Ukraine war is on the agenda given the current world context. Saudi Arabia could discuss Saudi operations against Houthi rebels in Yemen and the current situation in Afghanistan.
Riyadh’s relations with Dhaka has been strained by the 68,000 Rohingyas currently staying in Saudi Arabia. Over the years, Saudi Arabia has raised the issue in various rounds of talks. Bangladeshi officials believe that Saudi Arabia will take up the issue in today's meeting.
After the political dialogue, an agreement is expected to be signed between the two countries to enhance cooperation in the customs sector. Besides, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) is to be signed between the Foreign Service Academies of the two countries.
Later, the Saudi foreign minister will join an inauguration event to launch an Arabic Language Learning Centre in the capital’s Basila area.
Besides, Faisal bin Farhan will pay a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina.