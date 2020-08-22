Bangladeshi migrant worker Rayhan arrives in country

Bangladeshi migrant worker Mohammad Rayhan Kabir, who was arrested in Malaysia for criticising the government steps towards the migrant workers in an Al Jazeera documentary, returned Bangladesh early Saturday.
Rayhan reached Dhaka in the MH-196 flight of Malaysian Airlines after the country had deported him.
He was taken to the airport directly from Putrajaya immigration office and after completing all due procedures had been deported around 11:00pm on Friday.
The Malaysian police brought no charges against Rayhan.
Mohammad Rayhan was arrested in Kuala Lumpur on 24 July after speaking to Al Jazeera on discrimination faced by undocumented migrant workers in the country during COVID-19 lockdown.
After a 14-day interrogation, police placed Rayhan before the court on 6 August and sought 14-day remand. After completing the 13-day remand granted by the court, police said they had no allegations against him.
The immigration police decided to deport him following the police statement.