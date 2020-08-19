Bangladeshis stranded in Abu Dhabi Airport get entry permission

Twenty-nine Bangladeshis stranded at the Abu Dhabi International Airport since their arrival were allowed to enter the UAE on Wednesday, reports UNB.
The stranded people said they all have valid UAE residence visas, COVID-19 negative certificates and ICA approvals for their re-entry into the UAE, but were held back at the airport upon arrival on Tuesday morning, reports the Gulf News.
"We've been working to ensure their wellbeing from the beginning and are happy to note that all 29 were allowed to enter. They received PCR tests at the airport, tested negative and were granted entry," Mohammad Abu Zafar, Bangladesh's ambassador to the UAE, told the Gulf News.
More than 70 passengers who had arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday on a Biman flight had not been granted entry-approval and were sent back the following day.
"Fortunately, the 29 passengers from Tuesday's flight were granted entry. In addition, all 17 Bangladeshi passengers who arrived on our flight on Wednesday were able to clear immigration," said NC Barua, regional manager of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
"Until the end of this month, we only have four flights scheduled per week - two inbound and two outbound. In the meantime, we're awaiting clearer directions from UAE authorities on entry regulations," he added.