Bangladeshis stranded in Abu Dhabi Airport get entry permission

More than 70 passengers who had arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday on a Biman flight had not been granted entry-approval and were sent back the following day.



"Fortunately, the 29 passengers from Tuesday's flight were granted entry. In addition, all 17 Bangladeshi passengers who arrived on our flight on Wednesday were able to clear immigration," said NC Barua, regional manager of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.



"Until the end of this month, we only have four flights scheduled per week - two inbound and two outbound. In the meantime, we're awaiting clearer directions from UAE authorities on entry regulations," he added.