Bangladeshis stranded in Abu Dhabi Airport get entry permission

Prothom Alo English Desk

Twenty-nine Bangladeshis stranded at the Abu Dhabi International Airport since their arrival were allowed to enter the UAE on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The stranded people said they all have valid UAE residence visas, COVID-19 negative certificates and ICA approvals for their re-entry into the UAE, but were held back at the airport upon arrival on Tuesday morning, reports the Gulf News.

"We've been working to ensure their wellbeing from the beginning and are happy to note that all 29 were allowed to enter. They received PCR tests at the airport, tested negative and were granted entry," Mohammad Abu Zafar, Bangladesh's ambassador to the UAE, told the Gulf News.




Advertisement

More than 70 passengers who had arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday on a Biman flight had not been granted entry-approval and were sent back the following day.

"Fortunately, the 29 passengers from Tuesday's flight were granted entry. In addition, all 17 Bangladeshi passengers who arrived on our flight on Wednesday were able to clear immigration," said NC Barua, regional manager of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

"Until the end of this month, we only have four flights scheduled per week - two inbound and two outbound. In the meantime, we're awaiting clearer directions from UAE authorities on entry regulations," he added.

More News

Court orders DB to investigate lawsuit against Zafrullah Chowdhury

Zafrullah Chowdhury

Foreign minister urges expats not to return unless an emergency

Foriegn minister Abdul Momen unveils a portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the premises of Sylhet deputy commissioner’s office on 19 August 2020

Bangladesh to get priority when India makes COVID-19 vaccine: Shringla

Bangladesh to get priority when India makes COVID-19 vaccine: Shringla

Bangladesh reports 41 more virus deaths, 2747 new cases in 24 hrs

COVID-19 test kit.