Bangladeshis trapped in extreme cold conditions of East European forests

The human trafficking rings bring these people in various ways through Croatia to Bosnia or Slovenia. From there the traffickers embark them on dangerous journeys across the Adriatic Sea to Italy and other wealthy European countries.

Several European diplomatic sources informed Prothom Alo that there are many Bangladeshis among persons from other countries who have been taking these treacherous trips over the past couple of years to Bosnia and Slovenia en route Italy. Bosnia-Croatia or Slovenia-Croatia have become the major routes for human trafficking to Europe.

Diplomatic sources of Belgium and the Netherlands on Thursday told Prothom Alo that from April this year, the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) had been running at least seven camps for migrants in Bosnia. The Bosnian authorities have cleared away these camps and so for two weeks the people who had been staying at these camps have taken shelter in the Bosnia's forests and abandoned buildings along the border with Croatia. Many are staying in makeshift shacks they have erected on the roadside.