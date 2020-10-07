Bangladesh’s emergence, Bengali nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM

She mentioned that the history of the struggle of the country, especially the struggle of the Father of the Nation, and the steps of the independence came out when the book based on Pakistani intelligence branch began to be published.

In this connection, she said that more books based on Pakistani intelligence branch reports will come out in future while some have already been published.

Thanking the authorities concerned for publishing the book in braille version, the Prime Minister asked them to make sure that this book will be available in the libraries where people with visual impairment go so that they can read this book easily and learn about Bangabandhu and the real history of the country.

Social welfare minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed also spoke at the programme.