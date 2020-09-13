Bangladesh's firm friend Father Timm no more

Father Timm worked to rehabilitate the victims of the catastrophic cyclone of 1970 in areas including Manpura in Bhola. He went to the Manpura island with his students from Notre Dame and then returned to Dhaka to take six month's leave to work for the victims.

During the liberation war in 1971, Father Timm played role in mobilising international public opinion in favour of Bangladesh’s independence. Later, he had active participation in the reconstruction of the worn-torn country at various levels.

He also assisted the people of Bangladesh during the devastating floods in 1996. Bangladesh government awarded him with the liberation war honour medal for his outstanding contribution to the liberation war.