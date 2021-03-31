Bangladesh’s GDP to increase by 3.6pc in 2020-2021: WB

World Bank on Wednesday forecasts that Bangladesh's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will increase by 3.6 per cent in 2020-2021 fiscal year, due to better than expected remittance inflows.

The international lending agency said this in its twice-a-year-regional update that released on Wednesday.

It also forecasts that the GDP growth will be 5.1 per cent and 6.2 per cent in 2021-22 and 2022-23 FYs respectively.

Earlier in January 2021, the WB projected that Bangladesh's GDP in 2020-21 and 2021-22 FYs would be 2 per cent, and 1.7 per cent respectively.

It said that prospects of an economic rebound in South Asia are firming up as growth is set to increase by 7.2 per cent in 2021 and 4.4 per cent in 2022, climbing from historic lows in 2020 and putting the region on a path to recovery.