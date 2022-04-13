Bangladesh’s poverty declines to 11.9pc: World Bank

Bangladesh’s estimated poverty declined to 11.9 per cent in FY21 from 12.5 per cent in FY20 following a strong economic recovery from the pandemic, says a new World Bank report.

The report titled "Bangladesh Development Update - Recovery and Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty," was launched through a virtual media briefing on Wednesday, reorts BSS.

As per the report, Bangladesh has made a strong economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, but growth faces new headwinds as global commodity prices increase amid the uncertainty created by the war in Ukraine.

In Bangladesh, a rebound of manufacturing and service sector activities led strong growth in FY21 and in the first half of FY22. In the medium term, GDP growth is expected to remain strong.