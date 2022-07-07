Banks near cattle markets, RMG factories in Dhaka remain open on Fri-Sat

Bangladesh Bank says, this initiative has been taken so that buyers and sellers at the cattle markets can make transactions in the bank at night as well.
Besides, to facilitate payment of salary-bonuses and other allowances of the workers, employees and officers of the garments industries, banks near the garment factories have been instructed to remain open too.
Therefore, the bank branches near cattle markets and garments industries in Dhaka will be open on Friday and Saturday.
The circular issued in this relation by Bangladesh Bank stated, evening banking transactions will continue in the banks adjacent to cattle markets inside Dhaka north and south city corporations. So, the banking facility will be available till 8.00pm today (Thursday).
Alongside, banks in those areas will remain open under special arrangements on Friday and Saturday, the holidays.
Meanwhile, banks in the areas near garments industries have also been instructed to remain open for evening banking from 6.00pm to 8.00pm today (Thursday).
It was stated in the circular, branches of scheduled banks located near readymade garments industries in Dhaka Metropolitan, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj and Chattogram will have to be open for the full day on 8 and 9 July after ensuring adequate security.
Bangladesh Bank’s clearing system will be running on those two days. However, in favour of keeping the clearing system running smoothly, cheques of branches located in the mentioned areas only have to be forwarded.