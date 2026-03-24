Foreign Minister calls for global unity to fight against racial discrimination
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has reaffirmed Bangladesh’s steadfast commitment to combating racism in all its forms, emphasising the country’s signing of all relevant international conventions on racism and racial discrimination.
He also called for strengthened global efforts to eliminate racism, promote equality, and uphold human dignity.
The foreign minister made the call while addressing a commemorative meeting of the United Nations General Assembly marking the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in New York on Monday, according to a message received in Dhaka Tuesday morning.
Highlighting ongoing racial injustices in Rakhine and in Gaza, Khalilur Rahman underscored that the global community is still far from realising the goals of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action.
The foreign minister also highlighted the challenges faced by migrant workers worldwide, including exclusion, exploitation, and limited access to justice, which undermine the core values of the United Nations.
Reiterating Bangladesh’s constitutional commitment to equality and human rights, Khalilur Rahman emphasised efforts to promote inclusivity, peaceful coexistence, and stronger human rights institutions, while calling for greater investment in education, decisive action against hate speech, and enhanced intercultural dialogue to build a world free from racism.