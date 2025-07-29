New York shooting: Bangladeshi immigrant NYPD officer killed

The New York Police Department (NYPD) officer killed in the shooting incident at a skyscraper in central Manhattan in New York on Monday was a Bangladeshi immigrant.

Didarul Islam, his parents’ only son, was a father of two, and his wife was pregnant with their third baby.

Didarul Islam is from Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar, our Juri correspondent confirms.

Didarul had served in the New York Police Department’s 47th precinct in the Bronx for three and a half years.