New York shooting: Bangladeshi immigrant NYPD officer killed
The New York Police Department (NYPD) officer killed in the shooting incident at a skyscraper in central Manhattan in New York on Monday was a Bangladeshi immigrant.
Didarul Islam, his parents’ only son, was a father of two, and his wife was pregnant with their third baby.
Didarul Islam is from Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar, our Juri correspondent confirms.
Didarul had served in the New York Police Department’s 47th precinct in the Bronx for three and a half years.
He was off-duty at the time and working security in the building where the shooting occurred.
New York Mayor Eric Adams revealed this information during a press briefing at Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan on Monday evening.
The US media report that the New York Mayor met with Didarul Islam’s family earlier Monday night.
“He loved this city. Everyone we spoke with stated he was a person of faith and a person that believed in God and believed in living out the life of a godly person,” Adams told the briefing.
New York Police Department issued a photo of police officer Didarul Islam.
In a post on X, New York police wrote, “Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department. He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today. We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy.”
At least five people including Didarul was dead in the shooting at 345 Park Avenue in New York.
Surveillance video shows a man entering the lobby of 345 Park Avenue at 52nd Street in Manhattan and immediately opening fire on an NYPD officer and others, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference.