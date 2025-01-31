Sarjis Alam ties the knot

Sarjis Alam, chief organiser of the Jatiyo Nagorik Committee and a prominent leader of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, has married.

The news was met with an outpouring of congratulations from friends, fellow activists, and well-wishers, including key figures in the interim government.

On Friday evening, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, Youth and Sports Adviser, posted a congratulatory message on Facebook, sharing a photo from the wedding.