Sarjis Alam ties the knot
Sarjis Alam, chief organiser of the Jatiyo Nagorik Committee and a prominent leader of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, has married.
The news was met with an outpouring of congratulations from friends, fellow activists, and well-wishers, including key figures in the interim government.
On Friday evening, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, Youth and Sports Adviser, posted a congratulatory message on Facebook, sharing a photo from the wedding.
The image featured Sarjis Alam in traditional wedding attire, alongside Information and Broadcasting Adviser Nahid Islam, Adviser Mahfuj Alam, and Hasnat Abdullah, convener of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
In his post, Asif Mahmud wrote, “Congratulations, Sarjis Bhai, on stepping into a new life. May your married life be filled with happiness.”
Just eight minutes later, Hasnat Abdullah posted a similar picture, adding, “Congratulations, my friend Sarjis! May you stay together forever, filled with love and beautiful moments.”
A former student of Dhaka’s BAF Shaheen College, Sarjis earned both his undergraduate and Master’s degrees in Zoology from Dhaka University.
He was also elected to the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) as a panel member from the Amar Ekushey Hall Students’ Union.
Known for his role in student activism, Sarjis was a leading figure in last year’s July-August mass uprising.