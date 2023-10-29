Editors' Council condemns attack on journalists

The Editors’ Council has condemned attacks on journalists centring the grand rally of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on 28 October.
The Council has also expressed concerns over the attacks and insecurity of the journalists.
The Editors’ Council in a statement on Sunday expressed condemnations and concerns.
BNP held a grand rally at Naya Paltan in the capital on Saturday. There were clashes between police and BNP leaders and activists. Two people including a police member were killed during the clashes. Many were injured in the incidents.
The Editors’ Council said about 25 journalists were injured or came under attacks while carrying out their professional duties during BNP’s grand rally on Saturday.
According to the statement of the Editors’ Council, journalists collect news of programmes of different political parties as part of their professional duties and present those to the people. But it is a matter of great concern that journalists come under attack during discharging their professional duties.
The Editors’ Council specially requested all political parties and the law enforcing agencies to ensure security of journalists during their professional duties.