BCC sues 8 edible oil refiners for unfair price hike

BCC sources said that under Section 15 (2) (b) of the Competition Commission Act, the eight companies have been charged with restricting or controlling the production, supply, market, technical development, investment or provision of services.

The Article 15 of the Commission Act states, "No one shall be involved in ill motive directly or indirectly in any contract or instrumentation of production, supply, distribution, warehousing or acquisition of goods or services. By doing so, the commission will be able to take legal action against them in case of adverse effects on the market, monopoly or oligopoly."