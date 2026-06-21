Corruption complaints arrive daily, but investigations and cases at a standstill

Corruption complaints are being filed every day, yet none can be accepted for investigation. No new cases are being filed, and charge sheets cannot be submitted to the courts. Key activities such as freezing assets, imposing travel bans and arresting suspects have also effectively come to a halt.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has remained in this state of paralysis for more than three and a half months following the resignation of its chairman and two commissioners.

Several officials at the country’s principal anti-corruption agency said that almost all major activities have been suspended in the absence of a commission. Although five to six new corruption complaints are submitted every day, they cannot be accepted for investigation because commission approval is required.

Similarly, filing cases, approving investigation reports, submitting charge sheets to the courts and applying for asset seizures or travel restrictions also require the commission’s approval. However, since all three members of the commission resigned simultaneously on 3 March, none of these decisions can be taken.