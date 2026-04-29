Bangladesh urges faster nuclear disarmament
Bangladesh has called for accelerated global action on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, urging nuclear-weapon states to honour commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
Bangladesh made the call at the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons held at United Nations Headquarters in New York yesterday, according to an official handout received here today.
Speaking at the general debate, Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury said that despite eight decades of the UN, the vision of a world free of nuclear weapons remained unrealised.
He warned that continued nuclear proliferation posed a grave threat to international peace and security and also undermined global development aspirations.
Highlighting Bangladesh’s principled stance, the envoy said the country had consistently advocated both nuclear and conventional disarmament and had voluntarily remained non-nuclear despite being situated in a nuclear-armed region.
He urged nuclear-weapon states to fulfil their legal obligations under Article VI of the NPT and called for universalisation of disarmament treaties.
The ambassador also reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to promoting global disarmament through dialogue, confidence-building and collective action towards a safer world free from nuclear threats.