Construction worker killed in Baridhara crash: Teen finally taken into police custody

Construction worker Mehedi Hasan, 24, was sitting on the pavement taking a rest when a speeding private car mounted the pavement and ran him over. Mehedi was crushed under the car’s wheels and died at the scene.

After the accident, people at the scene detained a teenager who was in the driver’s seat and handed him over to the police. After questioning him, police initially released him into his family’s custody. Following criticism over the decision, police have now taken the teenager into custody.

The incident took place on Road 1 in the Baridhara Diplomatic Zone on Tuesday afternoon. A case was filed with Gulshan police station that night. The plaintiff is the victim’s brother, Moktadir Islam. The teenager was not named in the case. Instead, a 44-year-old man named Akash Marak was accused as the driver.