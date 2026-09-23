Construction worker killed in Baridhara crash: Teen was at the wheel, another charged in case

Mehedi Hasan (24), a construction worker was sitting on a footpath taking rest when a speeding private car veered off the road and struck him. Mehedi was crushed under the car's wheels and died at the scene.

Following the accident, people at the spot detained a teenager who was in the driver's seat. Police later took him into custody but released him after questioning.

The teenager was not named in the case filed over the incident. Instead, a man named Akash Marok (44) has been named as the driver of the car in the case. He has been absconding since the incident.

This has raised questions about who was actually driving the car at the time of the accident and why the teenager was not made an accused after being detained from the driver’s seat.

The incident occurred around 5pm on Tuesday on Road No. 1 of the Baridhara Diplomatic Zone in Dhaka. Mehedi Hasan was from Sonaray village in Domar upazila of Nilphamari.