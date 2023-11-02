Police disperse agitating RMG workers using tear gas, sound grenades in Gazipur 

Workers from several garment factories in the Bhogra bypass area of Gazipur, on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, have been protesting for a few days, demanding an increase in wages.

When the workers attempted to block the highway on Thursday morning, the police responded by firing sound grenades and tear gas shells to disperse them.

The protest initially started with workers from TM Fashion Limited in the Bypass area of Gazipur at around 8:30 am on Thursday. Subsequently, employees from other factories, including Belmond Garments, Brothers Fashion Limited, and Rua Fashion Limited, joined them, taking position in front of the factories to voice their wage increase demands.