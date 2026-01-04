July killings: Anti-Discrimination Student Movement compiles list of OCs and SPs
The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement is compiling a list of the then officers-in-charge (OCs) of the police stations where students and civilians were killed during the July uprising.
Alongside this, they are also listing the district superintendents of police (SPs) and higher-ranking officials. Once the list is completed, cases will be filed against them at the International Criminal Court.
This was announced by Rifat Rashid, president of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, at a press conference held on Sunday evening at Dhaka University’s Madhur Canteen.
Rifat Rashid stated that for the July mass uprising, they are preparing a list of OCs, SPs, and senior commanding officers of the police stations under which students and civilians were martyred. The movement has decided to submit this list to the tribunal and pursue legal action against those responsible.
In July 2024, a movement led by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement demanding quota reforms in government jobs faced severe repression by the then Awami League government. After a bloody struggle, the movement escalated into an uprising, which forced the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India.
Following the uprising, the interim government restructured the International Crimes Tribunal to prosecute crimes against humanity committed during the Awami League’s authoritarian rule, including the July killings. In one case, Sheikh Hasina and her government’s Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan were sentenced to death. The former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was sentenced to five years in prison.
At a press conference, Rifat Rashid, president of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, outlined three demands and two action programmes.
First demand: Their Habiganj leader Mahdi Hasan should be granted unconditional release, not just bail, and the OC of Shayestaganj police station must be withdrawn.
Second demand: All students, workers, and citizens who participated in the July uprising must be granted amnesty for activities conducted from 1 July to 8 August, with an ordinance issued within the next 24 hours.
Third demand: All officers, soldiers, and staff of the military, navy, air force, paramilitary, and civil administration who played a key role in the July revolution should be formally recognised, honoured, and provided legal protection. A permanent commission should be established to prevent harassment at work. Officers in the armed forces who were denied promotions due to fascist repression since 25 February 2009 should receive rapid promotions and be posted to sensitive positions.
During the press conference, when Rifat Rashid announced the two action programmes, he also mentioned the compilation of the list of OCs and SPs, saying:
"This is not a delay tactic. What our brother Hadi said—there will be no delay, there will be action, action!"
He added: “Our second programme is to ensure that the ordinance on indemnity is issued. The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement will immediately coordinate with the legal advisor and home advisor to pressure the President into implementing it. This work has already begun today.”
Regarding the recent bail for Mahdi Hasan, who was arrested for obstructing government work, Rifat Rashid clarified that Mahdi has not been unconditionally released; he was only granted bail in one case.
Therefore, their first demand has not been fully met, and the struggle must continue.
The press conference was attended by Hasib Al Islam, chief coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, along with other leaders and activists.