July killings: Anti-Discrimination Student Movement compiles list of OCs and SPs

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement is compiling a list of the then officers-in-charge (OCs) of the police stations where students and civilians were killed during the July uprising.

Alongside this, they are also listing the district superintendents of police (SPs) and higher-ranking officials. Once the list is completed, cases will be filed against them at the International Criminal Court.

This was announced by Rifat Rashid, president of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, at a press conference held on Sunday evening at Dhaka University’s Madhur Canteen.

Rifat Rashid stated that for the July mass uprising, they are preparing a list of OCs, SPs, and senior commanding officers of the police stations under which students and civilians were martyred. The movement has decided to submit this list to the tribunal and pursue legal action against those responsible.