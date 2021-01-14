BERC starts public hearing to re-fix LPG price at consumer level

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has taken an initiative to hold a public hearing today (Thursday) to re-fix the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) at the consumer level, reports news agency UNB.

According to a public notice of the regulatory body, the hearing would held at Shahid AKM Shamsul Haque Khan Memorial Auditorium of Bangladesh Institute of Administration and Management (BIAM) Foundation at Eskaton in the city.

The hearing started at 11:00am on 14 January and continue until 5:00pm. If needed, it will continue until 18 January as well, said the BERC notice.

The BERC moves to hold the hearing on LPG price fixing as per the BERC Act 2003,” said a member of the regulatory body.