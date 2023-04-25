PM inaugurates VVIP lounge at HSIA before flying to Japan

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the newly built VVIP lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport before leaving for Japan on Tuesday morning, reports UNB.
The premier left Dhaka for Tokyo on the first leg of her two-week three-nation official visit to Japan, the USA and the UK.
A VVIP chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourages departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7:56am.
The flight is scheduled to land in Haneda International Airport, Tokyo at 5:00pm (Japan time).
Japanese state minister for foreign affairs Takei Shunsuke will welcome her at the airport.
She will be given a static guard of honour at the airport.