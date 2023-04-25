PM inaugurates VVIP lounge at HSIA before flying to Japan

A VVIP chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourages departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7:56am.

The flight is scheduled to land in Haneda International Airport, Tokyo at 5:00pm (Japan time).

Japanese state minister for foreign affairs Takei Shunsuke will welcome her at the airport.

She will be given a static guard of honour at the airport.