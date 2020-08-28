Beximco pharma joins hand with India’s Serum Institute for COVID-19 vaccine

Prothom Alo English Desk

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BPL) will invest in the Serum Institute of India (SII) Private Limited for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, reports BSS.

BPL will be the exclusive distributor of SII for this vaccine in Bangladesh, said a press release issued Friday.

The investment amount will be treated as an advance and once the vaccine receives regulatory approvals, SII will include Bangladesh among the countries who will be the first to receive an agreed quantity of this vaccine from SII on a priority basis.

Advertisement

Dependent on SII’s production capacity and earlier commitments to other countries, BPL’s investment amount and SII’s priority supply commitment will be determined.

BPL will also facilitate to secure the needs of the government of Bangladesh by offering the opportunity to reserve desired quantities for priority supply at prices to be agreed between the GOB and SII.

The company will also secure additional quantities of the vaccine to be distributed in the private pay market in Bangladesh.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine (AZD1222) is an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, currently undergoing large scale phase III trials in Brazil, US, UK and India.

The UK trials are well underway and have shown very encouraging results and are expected to receive approval by the end of 2020.

Advertisement

SII has already partnered with Oxford/AstraZeneca along with Gates Foundation and Gavi, to produce more than a billion doses of the vaccine for global supply.

In a joint statement, SII owner and CEO Adar C Poonawalla and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited's principal Shayan F Rahman said, “We are excited to bring together two of the leading pharma companies in India and Bangladesh with the scale and capabilities to bring a hugely promising treatment to the people who need it the most. This landmark agreement reflects the deep-rooted desire for collaboration between the two countries and as representatives of the two nations, between us we can go a long way towards helping to mitigate the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

More News

Govt to introduce new rules for public transport

Govt to introduce new rules for public transport

COVID-19: Detection rate decreases further but deaths increase in 24 hrs

A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration taken on 25 March.

Bangabandhu a personification of principles of freedom, equity: Nigeria

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam shows the commemorative stamp that Nigeria released as a tribute to Bangabandhu

Man escapes Dhaka jail using self-made ladder

Kashimpur Central Jail-2