Beximco pharma joins hand with India’s Serum Institute for COVID-19 vaccine

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BPL) will invest in the Serum Institute of India (SII) Private Limited for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, reports BSS.

BPL will be the exclusive distributor of SII for this vaccine in Bangladesh, said a press release issued Friday.

The investment amount will be treated as an advance and once the vaccine receives regulatory approvals, SII will include Bangladesh among the countries who will be the first to receive an agreed quantity of this vaccine from SII on a priority basis.