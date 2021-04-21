Beximco seeks govt initiative to import vaccines from India

Beximco Pharmaceuticals has failed to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the government in time.

It has sent a letter to the health ministry requesting the government to take an initiative importing vaccines from India.

A letter signed by Rabbur Reza, chief operating officer of Beximco, was sent to the deputy secretary of the Health Services Division on Monday.

The letter said, “It is imperative for the government of Bangladesh to make a request to India for more sincerity in approving the export of coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh.”

Copies of this letter have also been sent to principal secretary of the prime minister and Indian high commissioner in Bangladesh.

Confirming about the letter, Beximco Pharmaceuticals’ managing director Nazmul Hasan told Prothom Alo, “We are trying to bring the vaccines on our part. It would be great if the government tries too.”

The Beximco Pharmaceuticals sent this letter to the government in such a time when the vaccination drive for the first and second dose is going on simultaneously.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has already administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine to more than 5.7 million (57 lakh) people.

Besides, more than 1.6 million (16 lakh) people have taken the second dose of the vaccine. The DGHS do not have enough vaccines to provide the people, who have taken the first dose, with the second dose. There are less than 3 million (30 lakh) vaccines in the stock of DGHS at present.

DGHS director general prof Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam told Prothom Alo on Monday that DGHS issued letters to Beximco and Serum Institute in India. The Serum Institute replied that all the Bangladesh-bound vaccines are ready to be imported. They are waiting for the approval of the Indian government.