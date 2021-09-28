BFUJ election postponed for two months

Former general secretary of Chattogram Journalists Union Md Hasan Ferdous filed the writ on 23 September saying his name is not enlisted in the voter list.
In the writ, he seeks directives for enlisting his name in the voter list.
Lawyers Tirtha Salil Paul and Nurul Karim stood for the petitioner in the court while deputy attorney general Nawroz Md Rasel Chowdhury represented the state.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Tirtha Paul said, "The High Court postponed the BFUJ election for two months. It also issued a rule seeking explanation as to why directives should not be given for including petitioner Hasan Ferdous's name in the voter list."
The labour secretary and the labour department director general have been made respondents to the rule.