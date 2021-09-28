Bangladesh

BFUJ election postponed for two months

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
High Court
High CourtFile photo

The High Court on Tuesday postponed Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) elections for two months.

The election was scheduled to be held on 23 October.

A High Court bench comprised of justice Md Mujibur Rahman Mia and justice Md Kamrul Hossain Molla passed the order after hearing a writ petition.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Former general secretary of Chattogram Journalists Union Md Hasan Ferdous filed the writ on 23 September saying his name is not enlisted in the voter list.

In the writ, he seeks directives for enlisting his name in the voter list.

Lawyers Tirtha Salil Paul and Nurul Karim stood for the petitioner in the court while deputy attorney general Nawroz Md Rasel Chowdhury represented the state.

Advertisement

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Tirtha Paul said, "The High Court postponed the BFUJ election for two months. It also issued a rule seeking explanation as to why directives should not be given for including petitioner Hasan Ferdous's name in the voter list."

The labour secretary and the labour department director general have been made respondents to the rule.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement