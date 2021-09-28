BFUJ election postponed for two months

Former general secretary of Chattogram Journalists Union Md Hasan Ferdous filed the writ on 23 September saying his name is not enlisted in the voter list.

In the writ, he seeks directives for enlisting his name in the voter list.

Lawyers Tirtha Salil Paul and Nurul Karim stood for the petitioner in the court while deputy attorney general Nawroz Md Rasel Chowdhury represented the state.