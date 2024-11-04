Govt appoints 20 Spl PPs in explosive case over BDR mutiny

The government has appointed 20 special public prosecutors (PPs) in an Explosive Substances Act case filed with Lalbagh police station over the 2009 BDR mutiny.

The solicitor wing of the law and justice division issued a notification in this regard on 3 November.

The 20 newly appointed special public prosecutors are- Md Borhan Uddin, Forhad Niyon, Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan, Mst Robhana Nasrin Shefali, Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, Md Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Md Shafiul Boshor Sajal, Golam Moktadir Uzzal, Hannan Bhuiyan, Md Abdul Latif, Md Mehedi Hasan Jewel, Gazi Mashkurul Alam Sourabh, Md Helel Uddin, Md Zillur Rahman, Md Mahfujur Rahman Ilias, Md Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury, Md Mehebub Hossain, Md Mizanur Rahman Shihab, Md Khurshid Alam and Ajgar Hossain.