Steps against Awami League activists ‘as per situation’

The police will take appropriate action against leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL), whose activities are currently prohibited. Field-level police officers have received such instructions.

Authorities have directed them to arrest anyone found actively participating in party activities.

Discussions with police headquarters, various ranges and district police officials have confirmed this information.

Relevant sources state that, following the national election, leaders and activists of the Awami League began to resume activities in various areas despite the prohibition in effect.

In addition to reopening closed offices, they have participated in different programmes. Field-level police officers reportedly felt uncertain about how to respond in such circumstances.