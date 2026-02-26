Police instruction
Steps against Awami League activists ‘as per situation’
The police will take appropriate action against leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL), whose activities are currently prohibited. Field-level police officers have received such instructions.
Authorities have directed them to arrest anyone found actively participating in party activities.
Discussions with police headquarters, various ranges and district police officials have confirmed this information.
Relevant sources state that, following the national election, leaders and activists of the Awami League began to resume activities in various areas despite the prohibition in effect.
In addition to reopening closed offices, they have participated in different programmes. Field-level police officers reportedly felt uncertain about how to respond in such circumstances.
In this context, police headquarters issued a clear message to field officers on 22 February.
During a virtual meeting on that day, police headquarters stated that authorities must not allow any form of activity by a political party whose activities are banned. They must take legal action against anyone who attempts to create disorder.
On Tuesday, Mohammad Shahjahan, the deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Rajshahi Range, issued a written directive regarding this matter.
In the letter, he instructed officials to show "shown arrested" in other lawsuits the released leaders and activists of banned organisations who are capable of strengthening, organising, and demonstrating field-level activity after obtaining bail.
Conversely, the letter mentioned that those who do not possess these characteristics do not need to be re-arrested for the time being upon their release.
The DIG of the Rajshahi Range sent this letter to the superintendents of police of the eight districts under the division.
The following day, Wednesday, authorities showed three individuals, who had secured bail in various cases, arrested again in other cases.
The letter circulated on social media yesterday, Wednesday prompting discussion and criticism. Some individuals have questioned the rationale and legal basis of issuing such a directive.
The DIG of Rajshahi would be in a better position to comment on the letter issued there. However, as the activities of the Awami League remain prohibited, its leaders and activists have no opportunity to conduct any programme. If anyone does so, we will take action against them in accordance with the law.
When asked about the matter, the DIG of the Rajshahi Range, Mohammad Shahjahan, told Prothom Alo, “This is the system. We did not mention the name of any party. If members of any prohibited organisation are released on bail and we have information that they are involved in another case, then we must show them arrested in that case. If we have no information of their involvement in another case, then we have not instructed anyone to show them arrested.”
The DIG of the Rajshahi Range stated that he issued the letter “under instruction.” However, discussions with four senior officials at police headquarters did not clarify from which level such instruction originated.
Nor is it clear whether authorities formally issued any directive to show individuals arrested in this manner.
Nevertheless, officials have issued informal instructions at various times to show arrested in other cases those individuals who, after securing bail, might create disorder.
On this matter, the additional inspector general of police (administration), AKM Awlad Hossain, told Prothom Alo, "The DIG of Rajshahi would be in a better position to comment on the letter issued there. However, as the activities of the Awami League remain prohibited, its leaders and activists have no opportunity to conduct any programme. If anyone does so, we will take action against them in accordance with the law."