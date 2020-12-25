BGB-BSF Talks: Dhaka requests Delhi to destroy separatists’ camps in Mizoram

Bangladesh has expressed concerns about camps of Chittagong Hill Tracts-based armed separatists in Indian state of Mizoram during a director general-level talks of Bangladesh Border Guard and India’s Border Security Force.

The Bangladesh delegation also requested India to destroy the camps.

The requests were made in the 51st DG-level border conference between BGB and BSF in Guwahati, the capital city of Indian state of Assam.

A joint press briefing by the border forces of the two neighbouring countries said this.

Responding to the BGB request, BSF director general Rakesh Asthana mentioned about Indian government’s ‘zero tolerance policy’ to terrorism and said appropriate measures would be taken against those camps (if there’s any).