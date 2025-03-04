Discussions with parties on reforms soon

The National Consensus Commission is set to begin separate discussions with political parties in the first half of this month to build consensus on proposed reforms.

Before these discussions, the commission will gather opinions from the parties on key recommendations for reforms across various sectors. Political parties are also preparing for these discussions.

According to the Consensus Commission, a document outlining the key recommendations will be sent to the parties within the next day or two. Discussions will commence once the parties have provided their initial feedback.

The National Consensus Commission officially began its work with a meeting involving political parties on 15 February. During this meeting, it was announced that the reform process would be advanced through a July Charter, which will be formulated based on consensus among political parties.

The next national parliamentary elections will be held in accordance with this charter.