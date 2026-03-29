10 people from Sunamganj die in Mediterranean due to food shortage
Bodies of those who died while attempting to reach Greece by sea from Libya were thrown into the Mediterranean.
Authorities have placed those who survived in a camp in Greece. Among the 18 confirmed dead, 10 are from Sunamganj and their identities have been confirmed.
A boy staying at the camp in Greece told Prothom Alo that shortages of food and drinking water primarily caused the deaths. The boy, who is from Habiganj district, spoke over the phone on Saturday night.
Through discussions with families, local residents and public representatives, authorities have so far confirmed the identities of 10 victims.
They are Md Nuruzzaman Sardar, also known as Moyna, 30, son of Abu Sardar of Tarapasha village under Kulanj Union; Sajidur Rahman, 28, son of Abdul Gani; Sahan Ehya, 25, son of Islam Uddin—all from Tarapasha village under Kulanj Union in Dirai upazila; Mujibur Rahman, 38, son of Abdul Malek from Rajanagar Union of the same upazila; Abu Fahim, son of Fayez Uddin from Kabirnagar village in Dowarabazar upazila; Sohanur Rahman from Chilaura village in Jagannathpur upazila; Shayek Ahmed from Tiargaon village; Md Nayeem from Chilaura Kabirpur village; Aminur Rahman from Pailgaon village; and Mohammad Ali from Ichhgaon village.
Shahidul Islam, chairman of Chilaura Haldipur Union Parishad in Jagannathpur upazila, confirmed the deaths of two individuals from his area.
Nurul Islam, a member of Raniganj Union Parishad, also confirmed two deaths in his ward. Mizanur Rahman from Pailgaon village said that his brother had died.
Jamal Uddin, convener of the Jubo Dal in Dowarabazar upazila, confirmed the death of his nephew Abu Fahim.
A former Union Parishad member from Tarapasha village, Eyor Mia, told Prothom Alo over the phone, “All four deceased are my relatives.”
Rohan Ahmed, 25, son of Abdul Kahar from the same village, confirmed the matter over the phone this Saturday afternoon.
Rohan reportedly said that many passengers on the boat fell ill due to shortages of food and water, and at one point several people died, including the four from Dirai. He added that their bodies were later thrown into the sea.
Current Union Parishad member Shahnoor Mia, also from the same village, told Prothom Alo, “Rohan informed the village about the deaths over the phone. They were being taken from Libya to Greece by sea in a rubber boat. Locally, such boats are referred to as ‘game’. They died during that journey.”
Mohammad Zakaria, the elder brother of Sahan Ehya, said that each of them had made an agreement with brokers to travel to Greece for Tk 1.2 million (12 lakh).
They left home last month, and half of the payment was made after reaching Libya.
“We had not been able to contact them for several days. This afternoon, our cousin Rohan informed us over the phone about the deaths of the four,” he said.
Regarding the matter, Sujan Sarker, additional superintendent of police in Sunamganj, stated that, “We have learned through various sources that 10 individuals from different upazilas of Sunamganj are among those who died in the Mediterranean. We are trying to confirm their identities.”