10 people from Sunamganj die in Mediterranean due to food shortage

Bodies of those who died while attempting to reach Greece by sea from Libya were thrown into the Mediterranean.

Authorities have placed those who survived in a camp in Greece. Among the 18 confirmed dead, 10 are from Sunamganj and their identities have been confirmed.

A boy staying at the camp in Greece told Prothom Alo that shortages of food and drinking water primarily caused the deaths. The boy, who is from Habiganj district, spoke over the phone on Saturday night.