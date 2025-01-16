What does the draft uprising proclamation say?
A draft proclamation of the July uprising has been formulated, with the aim to amend, or abrogate if necessary, the constitution introduced in 1972.
If a consensus is reached, the proclamation will take effect from 5 August.
Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus held an all-party meeting with political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat, to discuss the issue. Leaders of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) and the Jatiya Nagori Committee also joined the meeting at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Thursday.
What the draft states
The draft proclamation highlighted the people’s historical struggles for independence, from the Pakistan movement in 1947 to the liberation war in 1971, while duly addressing the student-led mass uprising in 2024. It noted how a mass demonstration transformed into a mass uprising and then prime minister Sheikh Hasina had to flee to India.
The proclamation states, “We, the students and the public, have organised ourselves as a sovereign population with the intention of implementing the ideals of self-respect, equality, and social justice, which were the driving force of the liberation war."
“We, on behalf of the students and the public, call for the dissolution of the current parliament, which was constituted through a farce election, and propose the formation of an interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus, to ensure security, stability, and integrity of the state. We express our desire that the interim government would carry out necessary reforms to ensure good governance, hold a fair election, and contain recurrence of the fascist system”.
The proclamation also noted the desire to amend, or abrogate if necessary, the 1972 constitution – a document that nurtures fascism and dictatorship. “We express our desire that fascist Awami League regime’s mass killings and crimes against humanity during the July uprising, and also the crimes related to plundering state properties, will be tried properly”.
The draft underscored the need for a new republic to change the political settlement of 1972 and 1/11. The newly introduced republic will put an end to all forms of repression, exploitation, and discrimination, and embody the youth’s aspirations. “We express our desire that this proclamation will receive due state and constitutional recognition.”