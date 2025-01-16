What does the draft uprising proclamation say?  

A draft proclamation of the July uprising has been formulated, with the aim to amend, or abrogate if necessary, the constitution introduced in 1972.

If a consensus is reached, the proclamation will take effect from 5 August.

Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus held an all-party meeting with political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat, to discuss the issue. Leaders of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) and the Jatiya Nagori Committee also joined the meeting at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Thursday.