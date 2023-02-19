BIPSS organises discussion on foreign policy interactions

In his speech, the keynote speaker said that historically the essential attribute that distinguishes the present day Bangladeshis from the major regional communities is their ‘Muslimness’ and ‘Bengaliness’. These are invoked when one or the other attribute is threatened. This behavioral pattern forms a part of the political heritage of the Bangladeshis and largely guides the international interactions of their sovereign country.

Chowdhury said that Bangabandhu's guiding principle of 'friendship towards all and malice towards none' was derived from the complexities of such historical experience. Upon achieving sovereignty, Bangladeshi had two broad aspirations, first the preservation of security and second the quest for resources for development. These led to the need for the creation of a web of extra-regional linkages. The country was also driven by the need to live in concord with but distinct from the powerful neighbor, India.