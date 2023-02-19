BIPSS organises discussion on foreign policy interactions

The event started with an introductory remark from the President of BIPSS and moderator of the session, General Muniruzzaman (Retd.), where he stated that the preservation of national sovereignty and national interest should be the prime focus in maintaining the foreign policy interactions of Bangladesh. He then introduced the keynote speaker and invited him to the podium for his speech.
In his speech, the keynote speaker said that historically the essential attribute that distinguishes the present day Bangladeshis from the major regional communities is their ‘Muslimness’ and ‘Bengaliness’. These are invoked when one or the other attribute is threatened. This behavioral pattern forms a part of the political heritage of the Bangladeshis and largely guides the international interactions of their sovereign country.
Chowdhury said that Bangabandhu's guiding principle of 'friendship towards all and malice towards none' was derived from the complexities of such historical experience. Upon achieving sovereignty, Bangladeshi had two broad aspirations, first the preservation of security and second the quest for resources for development. These led to the need for the creation of a web of extra-regional linkages. The country was also driven by the need to live in concord with but distinct from the powerful neighbor, India.
Static and dynamic compulsions led to five behavioral characteristics in foreign policy interactions; one, extreme circumspection and avoidance of flashy politics; two, joining as many wider groupings of countries as possible; three, taking 'higher profile' on low-risk issues, and 'lower -profile' on high risk issues'; four, conformity to as many global club-rules among nation-states as possible, and finally emphasizing relations with multilateral institutions.
Chowdhury emphasized on the point that in order to understand the foreign policy of a country, understanding its historical foundation and elite behavior is important. He also talked about the growing importance of soft power in foreign policy interactions and cited the example of non-formal primary education concept promulgated by BRAC. He added that Bangladesh possessed non-technological, or intellectual resources that can be pressed into the service of foreign policy as 'soft-power”. He deliberated on increasing importance of economic diplomacy.
In a constellation of play of power, small and middle powers have to find their own place for interaction. Citing the example of Bangladesh’s pragmatism in foreign policy interactions, he mentioned that Bangladesh often takes duel approach, meaning high profile in low-risk environment and low profile in high-risk environment.
After an extensive discussion on the subject matter, which ensued after the insightful speech by Dr Iftekhar Ahmad Chowdhury, there was an interesting question and answer session. The guests raised questions about Bangladesh’s Foreign Policy challenges and the actions that should be taken.
The moderator concluded the discussion by thanking the speaker for his speech, commenting that the International system is in flux and major shifts in the regional and international systems are visible. It is time for Bangladeshi diplomats and security thinkers to take note of the system that is about to emerge internationally so that Bangladesh can maintain its strategic position and interest.
The attendee included- the Ambassador of France, Senior Foreign Diplomats based in Dhaka, former Chief of Air Staff, former Foreign Secretaries, Heads of International Organizations, former Senior Military and Civil Officials, Editors and members of Academia among others.