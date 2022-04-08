'Bhanga highway police won’t extort'

Bhanga police station inspector (Traffic) ASM Asaduzzaman on Thursday said the highway police will not extort on the highway and they will not bear the responsibility of any individual policeman involved in extortion.

"I am announcing the closure of extortion by the former officers-in-charge (OCs) of Bhanga police station. If any policeman involves in extortion, he or she will have to bear the responsibility. There will be no extortion on the highway,” Asaduzzaman vowed.