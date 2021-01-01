Bhashan Char: In search of a new life

The story of Deen Mohammad and Ayatullah is quite similar to that of other victims of human trafficking. Deen Mohammad said, “I have four unmarried sisters. As their elder brother, I was trying to go to Malaysia to earn money. I borrowed money and paid a 'dalal' (agent) Tk 220,000 when I was in Kutupalong. We started out in March and were stranded in the sea for 51 days. Finally we were rescued by the Bangladesh Navy. They brought us here.” But he was still isolated from his wife Sanjida and their child.

They reunited at Bhashan Char on 29 December. Sanjida said, “All the loans will be repaid somehow, but I will not let my husband fall prey to the sea ever again.”

Ayatullah’s story is even more painful. He lost his small shop along with all the money he paid to the agent in the process. His wife went back to her father’s house when he departed for Malaysia. Their three-year-old son has been living with his grandmother, Elom Bahar, since March. Elom Bahar, a resident of the Jamtali Rohingya camp, said her son departed for Malaysia as there was very little scope of earning at Cox Bazar Rohingya camp, but he had almost drowned to death, let alone set foot on Malaysia. However, she will not let her son engage in such a dangerous gamble again.