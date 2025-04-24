Pakistan FM Ishak Dar’s Bangladesh tour postponed

The announcement came, following the deadly terrorist attack that killed at least 26 tourists, the deadliest terrorist attack since 2019.

Following the incident, India took five steps against Pakistan in the wake of the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The decisions were taken at a meeting of the union cabinet committee on security of India on Wednesday.

Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) meeting today, Thursday took several countermeasures in response to India's actions. The meeting was chaired by Pakistani prime minister Shahbaz Sharif. The decisions were announced in a statement sent by the Prime Minister's Office after the meeting.

Earlier, Pakistan foreign secretary Amna Baloch paid a visit to Dhaka. During that tour, the date for Ishak Dar’s visit to Bangladesh was announced.